, 91, of Bartlett, TN went to his heavenly home on November 25, 2020. He was a member of New Hope Christian Church He was born June 4, 1929, in Cactus Flatts, AZ.Don will be remembered as a man of integrity, faithful to his wife, his Lord, and his friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Glenna, his parents, and was the last of 8 siblings. Don proudly served in the army as a Combat Engineer in the Korean War. Don and his wife made their home for many years in Memphis, TN where he owned D.D. Freeland construction company. The company colors of green and white were selected because of green for the money that they would make and white for the way that they would always work with integrity. After retirement, he bought a ranch in Weed, NM. He enjoyed being a cowboy for several years at the Blue Water Ranch. After the ranching days, he moved to Canyon, TX, and later moved back to Memphis to be around his 3 daughters and sons-in-law: Donna and Leo Jayjock, Suzanne and Scott Greer, and Holly and Mark Irving. He was Cow Pappy or Pawpaw to 5 grandkids: Luke, Rachel, Logan, Matthew, and Annalea. He also was proud of his 11 great-grandchildren: Bella, Livi, Eli, Colette, Owen, Harper, Phin, Stott, Valentine, Llewelyn, and Truman.For many years, Don and Glenna were involved in the youth ministry at Raleigh Christian Church. He was a role model for all of the kids he mentored and many viewed him as a second father. Others have described him as one of the kindest men that they knew. He was also generous with both his time, talent, and resources and left an indelible imprint on many lives. He loved to watch Westerns and rodeos. He also loved watching the Memphis Tigers football and basketball teams play. He enjoyed playing Scrabble and many people that played with him challenged some of his words but he was usually right. Most of all he loved reading and studying his bible. Don's legacy of faith and service to the Lord will be remembered for many generations. His family will miss the many hikes that they went on with him. While we will miss him here on earth, we know there has been much rejoicing in heaven.