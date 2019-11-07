Home

David H. Barcroft Jr.

David H. Barcroft, Jr., 89, passed away November 7, 2019 peacefully at his home. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. After serving our country, in the Korean War, he returned home to Memphis where he owned and operated The Formal Shop for 46 years. In his free time, he loved playing tennis, hunting, and playing cards.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Sally Barcroft.

Mr. Barcroft is survived by, three children, Susan Parvey (Dr. Louis Parvey M.D.), Sara Lanese and Hunter Barcroft (Cathleen), six grandchildren, Peyton Parvey, Nick Eggert, Holly Barcroft, Danielle Barcroft, Mae Lanese and Nick Lanese, and a great-granddaughter, Scarlett Winemiller.

The family will receive friends on Saturday November 9, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. with funeral services held at 5 p.m. all in the Riverside Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 7, 2019
