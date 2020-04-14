|
David Joe Marcum, 69, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away peacefully in his home on Easter Sunday, April 12th 2020, surrounded by his family.
David Joe grew up in Memphis, TN. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart recipient. He retired from the Shelby County Sheriff's Department as a Deputy Sheriff. He enjoyed fishing, working on outdoor projects and spending time with his family. He will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him.
David was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra "Sam" Marcum; father, Herbert E. Marcum and older brother, Steve Marcum.
He is survived by his children, Bobby Joe and Christina Marcum, Angel Michele (David) Marcum, Billy Mack (Jayne) Marcum and Hope (Robert) Chessel; his mother, Mavis Marcum; his grandchildren, Jacob Joe Marcum, Emilee Ann Marcum, Ashley Dakota Marcum, Sean Jeffrey Marcum, Ty Carmon, Kayla Young, Billy Joe Marcum, Phillip Marcum, Mackenzie Marcum, Chase Chessel and Emberly Chessel; and seven great grandchildren.
He also leaves his sister, Sheila (Don) Allen; brother, Gerald (Shirley) Marcum; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 14, 2020