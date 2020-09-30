, 56, passed away on Sept. 27. He was born and raised in Memphis, graduated from CBHS and Hampshire College in Amhurst, Massachusetts. He pursued a career in film and video work in Los Angeles and Nashville before buying a farm in Franklin, Tennessee where he enjoyed holding fundraisers for animal rescue shelters and the Tennessee Parks and Greenways Foundation (TennGreen Land Conservancy).He leaves his parents, Faye and Jack Marks and sister Laura Marks, all of Memphis, and his uncle Stanley Goldberg of Little Rock, Arkansas.