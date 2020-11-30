, age 77, passed away on November 28, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1943 in Charleston, Arkansas to B.L. Sharpe and Opal Irene Smith. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Sharpe and Brad Sharpe. David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janis Quillman Sharpe, and his daughters, Missy Williams (Pat) and Tracie Brickeen (Donald). He also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, Emily Gillespie (Bryan), Ivy and Molly Williams; Rebekah, Luke, Rachel and Jonathan Brickeen; and 2 great-grandchildren Noah Johnson and Stella Gillespie. David is also survived by one sister Jeanetta Ray (Bill) of Lavaca, Arkansas and many nieces and nephews.David joined the National Guard at 17, the summer after his high school graduation and continued in the Army Reserves for several years. In 1966, he graduated from Arkansas Polytechnic College with a degree in Psychology. David was an Auto Claims Superintendent for State Farm Insurance and received his CPCU certification in 1984. He retired in 2003 after 35 years with State Farm. David was a faithful member of Ellendale Baptist Church for over 40 years where he served as a deacon and was on various committees through the years. David was kind and wise, loved to tease and had many friends.The day of his retirement, David took just one day off to relax and then he got busy on his endless list of projects whether for home or for others. He tutored with the Brinkley Heights Urban Academy, volunteered with the Friends of the Library in Bartlett, and so enjoyed working with friends to build hand-cranked mobility carts for the disabled around the world with the Memphis affiliate workshop for P.E.T. International (Personal Energy Transportation). David's hobbies since he was a boy were hunting and gun collecting and many of his favorite days were spent on his land in Hardeman county. He was an avid reader and a published author, writing the faith-based book Paper Messages after his retirement. David's greatest love was his family. There were many happy times at Lake Ouachita and yearly trips to the beach.