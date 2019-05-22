Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 View Map Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 View Map Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM Sunflower Baptist Church Sunflower , MS View Map Resources More Obituaries for David Isom Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Lee Isom

1935 - 2019 Obituary Flowers David Lee Isom passed this life Friday, May 17 after a month long stay at St. Frances Hospital.



He was born to Mike Isom, Sr. of Baalbeck, Lebanon and Artera Pate in Sunflower, MS, February 8, 1935. He got his strong work ethic and eagerness to sell from his dad who got him jobs in local stores and matched his funds sending young David to deposit in the bank.



Growing up during World War II, he wanted to be a soldier. He volunteered at seventeen for Korea where he was one of three out of a company to survive an onslaught. He served three tours of duty in Vietnam: 1965/66, 68/69, 1970 through 72. Retiring in 1976 after 25 years, he sold manual accounting systems initially out of a broom closet. He eventually sold new and used office furniture from 1401 Getwell Road, Memphis, TN. He owned rental property near his furniture store.



He is survived by his wife Kay Pedigo Isom, his son Kevin (Derek), grandchildren; Alexis and Dylan, and his daughter Celia (Greg) Skelton, grandchildren; Reagan and Ruthie. His sister, Nancy McDaniel is his lone surviving sibling. He is survived by nieces, nephews and great-nieces, nephews. His other siblings were Fred Isom, Mike Isom, Jr., Wadfur Lee, Marie Adams, and Oscar Isom.



He and Tommie Curtis Isom were members of Parkway Village Baptist Church where he assisted with the visitation ministry. He attended Bellevue Baptist Church when it moved to Appling Road. The last years of his life he was affiliated with the Church of Christ.



He continued to work or direct the office furniture and rental business through his hospitalizations and rehabilitations. He approached each day with wonder and gratitude. He was generous with flags and $2 bills and if not that encouragement and compliments.



As he developed various medical conditions, he relocated near St. Francis Hospital and approached his treatment with his typical can-do attitude. He was indebted to the nurses and support staff who treated him under the direction of Dr. Amir Awdeh, his Cardiologist of 30+ years, Dr. Tameez Din nephrologist, and Dr. Robert Kulinski, endocrinologist.



A gathering of friends and family will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 2:00 pm. All taking place at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119.



There will be an additional visitation held Friday, May 24, 2019, from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm at Sunflower Baptist Church in Sunflower, MS. Interment will be held at Moorehead Community Cemetery in Moorehead, MS. Friday at 3:00 pm, with military honors.



Please leave online condolences at www.memphisfuneralhome.net. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 22, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries