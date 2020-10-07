1/1
David Leon Markle
1954 - 2020
David Leon Markle, 66, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Methodist Germantown. He was born on August 23, 1954 to the late Clebert and Mahaley Markle in Memphis, TN. David was a Veteran of the United States Navy and worked in construction all his life.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by eight siblings, and a brother in law, Jim Partridge. David is survived by two children, Heather and Derek Markle, and two sisters, Mary Partridge and Carol Whitten (Dave). He also leaves behind three grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
6628952310
