, 66, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Methodist Germantown. He was born on August 23, 1954 to the late Clebert and Mahaley Markle in Memphis, TN. David was a Veteran of the United States Navy and worked in construction all his life.Along with his parents he was preceded in death by eight siblings, and a brother in law, Jim Partridge. David is survived by two children, Heather and Derek Markle, and two sisters, Mary Partridge and Carol Whitten (Dave). He also leaves behind three grandchildren and a host of family and friends.