David M. Paxson, 71, of Memphis, TN passed away on September 4, 2019. Mr. Paxson was active in Cherry Road Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing.
He was preceded in death by his wife Melba H. Paxson.
David is survived by two daughters; Rachel Pittman, Barbara Jones, two sisters, Joyce Paxson, Betty Murley, and nine grandchildren.
The family will have a memorial gathering for David on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial 3700 N. Germantown Pky Bartlett, TN 38133.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Cherry Road Baptist Church.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 10, 2019