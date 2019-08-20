|
|
|
Dr. David Meyer, age 81, died on Saturday, August 17, 2019, after braving his days in an extensive stay at Baptist Memorial Hospital Memphis.
He was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on February 2, 1938, to the late Sara and Henry Meyer. As a child, David developed a strong curiosity about animals and a love of nature, often collecting creatures and bringing them home to the dismay of his mother. This appreciation for the natural environment and the joy he experienced within it threaded throughout his life.
From 1954-1959, he attended Vanderbilt University and received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology. Initially, he considered veterinary school but then chose to attend the University of Tennessee College of Medicine, in Memphis, where he graduated with a Doctor of Medicine. His postdoctoral training was robust and included St. Thomas Hospital, University of Pennsylvania, Wills Eye Hospital, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary at Harvard University, and University of Bonn in Germany.
Dr. P. Robb McDonald and Professor G. Meyer-Schwickerath inspired David to specialize in the treatment of retinal diseases. Colleagues in the field considered him a pioneer, based upon his innovation of technique and unwavering commitment to perfecting his approach to medicine.
Most outstanding in his career as a retinal surgeon was his exceptional standard of care to his patients, where he valued the physician-patient relationship above all else; here is where he brought humility, humor, and devotion to those he considered family and friends. To David, a patient was never a number but always a human being first who deserved equitable treatment and respect.
A passion close to his heart and life-long mission was his involvement in early intervention treatment of children suffering from retinoblastoma at St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. He recognized the vulnerability of these young patients and used his expertise to improve the quality and longevity of their lives.
As a prominent figure in the advancement of patient care in vitreoretinal diseases, he also contributed enormously through publications, lectures, and training of fellows throughout his lifetime. Although his primary identity was that of a retinal surgeon, David was ignited by the idea of using his love of science to aid in humanitarian efforts by developing a genetic engineering program on a track of land he purchased in the early 70's. This was the initial evolutionary stage of what is now known as Spring Creek Ranch. After a chance meeting with Jack Nicklaus in 1996, Dr. Meyer made the decision to transform the preexisting land of Spring Creek Ranch into one of the premiere golf facilities in the country. This endeavor was yet another example of his commitment to excellence, legacy, and preservation of nature.
Left to uphold his memory and life are his devoted wife of 57 years, Lynn, his three children, Margaret, Elizabeth, and Robb, his granddaughter, Dylan, and his sister, Eileen Chalfie.
To honor the complexity and outstanding work of this unique man, a memorial will be held this upcoming Sunday, August 25, beginning at 2:00pm, at Spring Creek Ranch (376 S. Collierville-Arlington Road).
The Meyer family would like to extend a sincere, heartfelt thanks to each individual connected to David's circle of care at Baptist Memorial Hospital Memphis for their unparalleled service, warmth, and love.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Equal Justice Initiative, and Care Eye Clinic in Memphis, Tennessee.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 20, 2019