1953 - 2019 Obituary Flowers David Milton Wagner, Sr., age 66, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Shelia Chism Wagner, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, April 17, 2019, at his residence.



Funeral Services for Mr. Wagner will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Oakland First Baptist Church with Pastor Jason Moore officiating. Personal remarks will be given by David M. Wagner, Jr. and Jimmie Deaton will lead the Christian Faith Riders to the cemetery. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in the Hickory Withe Community. Visitations for Mr. Wagner will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland and from 10 to 11 A.M. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Oakland First Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.



David was born February 27, 1953, in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Daniel Francis Wagner, Sr. and Grace Sommers Wagner. He was a graduate of Wooddale High School Class of 1970 and was married September 21, 1973, to the former Shelia Jane Chism. He was employed as a maintenance technician for BWAY Corporation before his retirement in 2008 and was a member of Oakland First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. David was a resident of Oakland since 2005, was crafty with his hands and enjoyed camping, auctions, going to the lake and collecting "junk". He cherished the special time he had with his family, especially his children and grandchildren, and will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.



Mr. Wagner is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shelia Chism Wagner of Oakland, TN; his daughter, Angela J. Wagner of Memphis, TN; his son, David M. Wagner, Jr. (Erica) of Bartlett, TN; two sisters, Linda K. Roberson of Somerville, TN, Deborah R. Tobey (Bobby) of Memphis, TN; his sister-in-law, R. Karlin Wagner of Cordova, TN; six grandchildren, Braden Jones, Ella Jones, David Hale Wagner, Annie Camille Wagner, Adaline Noel Wagner, Truman S. Wagner; and two nephews, Robert L. Wagner, Jr. (Brandy) of Oakland, TN and Roy D. Wagner (Erin) of Nashville, TN.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, C. Diane Wester and two brothers, Daniel F. Wagner, Jr. and Robert L. Wagner, Sr.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ben Johnson, Rudy Doyle, James Morris, Andrew Williams, Tim Chism and Garrett Chism. Honorary pallbearers will be Dave Harris, Jim Smothers, Wilmer Thompson, Bill Hatcher, Paul Searight, Wayne Morrow and John Lawson.



The family requests that memorials be directed to Oakland First Baptist Church, 8695 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068 or the Fayette County Chapter of the , c/o Christine Parks, 402 Midland Street, Somerville, TN 38068.



