David Ostrow, beloved son of Max and Barbara Ostrow, and dear brother of Natalie Ostrow, died peacefully on July 1, 2019, with his immediate family at his bedside.



David was a graduate of CBHS and continued his education at UCLA and the University of Georgia, where he graduated with a B.A. in Business Administration. From there he went to the University of Miami School of Law where he earned his Juris Doctor degree, Magna Cum Laude, and was named to Order of the Coif and the Dean's List. David was also a member of the Cardozo Legal Society and a recipient of the Dean's Merit Scholarship. Following graduation from law school, he became a member of the State Bars of Florida and Georgia.



Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Beth Sholom Memorial Gardens, 2265 Pate Rd., Memphis, TN 38133.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in David's memory to Beth Sholom Synagogue at 6675 Humphreys Blvd., Memphis, TN 38120, or to a favorite . Published in The Daily Memphian on July 2, 2019