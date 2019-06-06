Services Collierville Funeral Home 534 West Poplar Collierville , TN 38017 (901) 853-2628 Resources More Obituaries for David Hoal Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Richard Hoal

1959 - 2019 Obituary Flowers David Richard Hoal of Collierville, TN passed away at his home on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Born in Windsor, NY on July 25, 1959, he was the son of Patricia (Hughes) and Richard Hoal.

David attended primary school in Windsor, NY and then graduated from State University of New York at Brockport in 1981 with a bachelor's degree in mathematics. There he met his wife of 37 years, Alice (DeSisto) Hoal. They married in Amsterdam, NY on May 29, 1982.

David worked as a sales associate for 84 Lumber in Kirkwood, NY, before moving to Washington, PA, and taking a position at the 84 Lumber Corporate Headquarters as a computer programmer in 1983.

In 1985, David and Alice moved to Clay, NY where David began working as programmer for Carrier Corporation in Syracuse, NY. He later became a senior systems analyst for the company, along with becoming the proud father of two wonderful children: Christopher and Valerie.

After 10 years, in 1995 David and his family moved to Collierville, TN where he began work as a system analyst at Carrier's largest plant. David later took the role of IT Manager. While at Carrier he earned an Associate's Degree in Computer Programming and his Masters of Business Administration.

He coached T-ball games for both his children, but his passion was working as an assistant Scout Leader in both Cub Scout and Boy Scout Troop 56, which he did for 12 years culminating in the day his son Christopher received his Eagle Scout Award.

David was an outdoorsman at heart, while his hobbies included fishing, boating, camping, handy work, and house repair. He was a dedicated family man, and a natural father. David was generous with his time and money, and was happiest when he was helping others. He was an active member of the Handy Man Ministry of Collierville United Methodist Church and helped establish the church's Neighborhood Resource Center.

David is survived by his wife, Alice and two children, Christopher and Valerie, as well as his sister Nancy McGorman and his nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, David is predeceased by his sister Janice Kelly.

Memorial services will be held 5:00 pm Tuesday, June 11th 2019 at Collierville United Methodist Church, 454 W Poplar Avenue, Collierville, TN 38017. Reverend Deborah Suddarth will officiate the service and refreshments will be served afterwards. The family will receive relatives and friends from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CUMC Handy Man Ministry.

Collierville Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.

