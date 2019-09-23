|
David Robert Brugge, 64, was taken to be with his Lord and Savior last Friday on September 20, 2019.
A life-long Memphian, and 4th generation member of Trinity Lutheran Church, he dedicated his life serving his Church and community.
He was known by his loved ones for his wit, charm, generosity, mischief, and above all else his abundance of creativity. He was a "Jack of all trades, Master of All"... and then some.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Lorraine Brugge and is survived by his wife of 41 years, Marguerite; daughters, Elizabeth (William) Neilson, and Anna Brugge; granddaughter, Marguerite Neilson; sister, Arden (Jim) Korn; mother and father-in-law, Richard and Kazue Rush; brother-in-laws, Richard (Beth) Rush, Jr. and Ben (Li An) Rush; and sister-in-law, Carol (Jeffrey) Winnette.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 25th from 6 pm to 7 pm, followed by a memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 210 Washington Ave. Memphis, TN 38103. He will be laid to rest at the family cemetery at Big Barren Church in Van Buren, MO. at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church Renovation Fund.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 23, 2019