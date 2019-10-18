|
DaZhane Marguerite Ellis was born on September 9, 1997, in Baltimore, MD to the proud parents of Tonya Hamlin and Lafaria Ellis.
She confessed a love for Christ at an early age at Cumming Street Baptist Church in Memphis, TN. She graduated from Rio Cazaderos High School in Sacramento, CA in 2016. On October 8, 2019, her Grandmother, Ethel Browning, accepted her into the folds of her arms and carried DaZhane to her heavenly home.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her grandparents Marguerite Daniels, Theodore Daniels, Dennis Hamlin, and Early Phipps. Her mother, Tonya Hamlin (Lamario Phipps), and her father, Lafaria Ellis. She also leaves her siblings, Sharifa, Marquel, Ashley, Tanjea, Kimberly, Malik, LaMario, Lamecka, Lailla, DeNecco, DeMario, Jalen and Lamarea. She leaves a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
DaZhane was a member of Greater St. John Baptist Church of San Jose, CA where she served as an usher. DaZhane loved to give back and share her life experiences; she returned to her middle school, August Boeger, to mentor teenage students on getting through school during hard times. DaZhane loved to dance and was part of the Hip-Hop dance group in both Middle and High school. If you knew DaZhane, you know that she never met anyone that she didn't consider family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 PM Friday, October 18, 2019, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2124 E Holmes Rd - Memphis, TN. 38116
Williams Funeral Home, 5270 Knight Arnold Rd., Memphis, TN 38118, (901)592-5160.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 18, 2019