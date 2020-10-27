passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Germantown, Tennessee after a short illness. Debbie was born on December 6, 1951, in Helena, Alabama, the third child of Bobby and Margarett Owens Johnson. She enjoyed a simple childhood surrounded by a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Debbie graduated from Thompson High School and while in college, met Tommy Bronson. They married in 1971 and relocated to Germantown, Tennessee in 1979. Together they raised 4 children and celebrated 49 years of marriage in July. Her passion in life was her family and friends, which she always treated like family. Although she enjoyed many successes in life, she always considered her children her greatest success, and she loved nothing more than spending time with her six grandchildren. She gave tirelessly, loved unconditionally, and especially enjoyed preparing for holiday gatherings and vacations to the beach. Her door was always open, and you could usually find her in the kitchen whipping up homemade goodness. She is survived by her husband Tommy, her children Tommy (Erin), Kevin (Jennifer), Matthew, and Megan; her six grandchildren Thomas Bronson, Hannah Bronson, Meredith Bronson, Abbey Bronson, Sarah Bronson, and Ella Bronson; her sister Cheryl Hill, brother Mickey Johnson (Lynda), nephews Larry Hill(Tammy), Eric Johnson, Adam Johnson, and nieces Leigh Hill and Kailyn Hill, and a host of aunts and uncles and dear friends."Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words, and will be missed beyond measure."