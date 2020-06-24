Deborah Gail Lewis Smith Moore, 67, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, quietly and peacefully in her home in Byhalia, Mississippi after a long struggle with cancer.
Debbie was born on June 15, 1953, in Memphis at Baptist Hospital to the late Ruby and Thomas Lewis, at the grand weight of 2 pounds and 7 ounces. She was a miracle baby. In her adult life, she was the Chief Business Officer for Girl Scouts Hearts of the South, for 47 years. She loved arts and crafts, outdoor events, and camping. Debbie loved the Lord and never wavered. She worked as a volunteer at her church, Hope Baptist Church in Olive Branch in the daycare for babies. She was a praise team tech member. Debbie really loved her church family. Debbie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, loyal girl scout, and will be missed dearly.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 29 years, William David Moore, her children Jonathan Moore, Jacklyn Moore, and grandchildren Joseph (Joey) Weems, Dawson Weems, Justin Moore, Andrew Moore, Nathan Moore, Annamarie Moore, and Jacob Moore.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 9:00 am at Hope Baptist Church, 6800 Center Hill Rd. Olive Branch, MS 38654.
In lieu of flowers (optional), the family requests that donations can be made to, Girl Scouts Heart of the South or American Cancer Society.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 24, 2020.