Deborine (Debby) Levitch Wilk, 78 of Memphis, passed away Tuesday, June 30th, 2020. She was known for her sweet disposition, caring nature, and love of life. She never met a stranger and made an impact on everyone she came in contact with.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who put their needs above her own. During the 30 years she worked at Memphis Family Vision Practice/MyEyeDoctor she was known for her way of making people look and feel their best in glasses. She enjoyed baking, doing puzzles, and reading books.
She is survived by her husband Ron Wilk, who she was married to for 55 years, two daughters Julie Wilk Campbell of Memphis, TN, and Marla Wilk of Munford, TN, two grandchildren, Brittnee and Josh Campbell, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Ben and Alice Levitch, and her sister, Sandy Vogel Lewis.
She was a lifetime member of Baron Hirsch Congregation and previously a president of the Memphis Tova Chapter of B'nai B'rith Women.
The family requests that donations be made to Southern College of Optometry Community Programs at memphisvisions.org
or C.A.R.E - Covington Animal Rescue Effort at covingtonanimalrescueeffort.com.