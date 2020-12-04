Debra Darlene Anerton Ruleman

1955 – 2020

, age 64, resident of Bartlett, Tennessee and wife of David Marion Ruleman, Jr., departed this life Thursday evening, December 3, 2020 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis.Debra was born December 30, 1955 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Virgil Buford Anerton and Kathryn Jean Webster Anerton. She received her bachelor's degree from Christian Brothers University in Memphis and was employed as an office manager for Patton & Taylor Construction Company in Germantown.Darlene was a mother of two boys of her own, but mentored, sheltered, clothed and helped countless other people and dogs. She loved animals and had many of her "babies" over the years, mostly rescue animals. Many knew her as "Mom" and she was a mother, a caregiver, a professional, a executive, a genius, a singer, a writer, a lover and a fighter. She wore so many hats and wore all of them to perfection.Darlene was an amazingly selfless person. She shined on helping anyone in need, regardless of her circumstances, to the betterment of others. She found the true value of giving, with never wanting or needing anything in return. In her eyes, it was always to pay it forward to others, rather than returning the gifts she gave. This brought TRUE joy to her life! She was an educated professional with a career spanning over thirty years. Darlene was a great listener and problem solver who loved all sports – from the Tennessee Titans in football and University of Memphis basketball to University of Alabama football and Atlanta Braves baseball.Debra Darlene Ruleman was always in control or knew that God had a plan! She will always be loved, always be remembered and will always be a Rockstar!Mrs. Ruleman is survived by her husband, David Marion Ruleman, Jr. of Bartlett, TN; two sons, Brian Jeffrey Ruleman (April) of Arlington, TN and Timothy Adam Ruleman (Penny) of Fayetteville, AR; her brother, Roger Anerton; and her granddaughter, Lettie May Ruleman.Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at