|
|
|
Dee was born in Toledo, Ohio before moving to Fort Wayne, Indiana where she met and married William H. Davenport Sr. (Bill) on December 12, 1950. They were married for over 50 years before Bill went to be with the Lord in April of 2001. Dee was fiercely independent and the life of all gatherings until a fall occurred in January of 2019.
She took great pride in her job as a homemaker, wife, and mother to her three children- William Davenport II (Bill), Marsha Kay Davenport, and Sheryl Dianne Kramer.
The title that she coveted the most was "Gram" which she was affectionately called by her nine grandchildren and her 15 great-grandchildren. She was the grandmother of all grandmothers, spoiling and joking with her grandchildren during every encounter.
Dee was a member of the Salvation Army Auxiliary, the Duration Club, and an active member of her Sunday School Class at Germantown Baptist Church until she was no longer able to attend.
Dee loved life, her family, and the many friends that she left behind which include her domino buddies from the old neighborhood, the many friends of her Sunday School Class, and her dear friends at the Germantown Plantation where she resided for many years.
Dee was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, February 13, 2020, from 12:30 PM until 2:30 PM followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2:30 PM. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery following the Celebration of Life Service.
Please visit www.memorialparkonline.co to leave condolences for the Davenport family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 12, 2020