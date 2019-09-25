|
|
|
Denis L. Daurer of Olive Branch, MS died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
The funeral was held at Bartlett United Methodist Church in Bartlett, Tennessee where Denis was a member of the Seekers Class. Burial was at Bartlett Ellendale Cemetery in Bartlett, Tennessee with Andy Thompson officiating.
Denis was born on January 12, 1943, son of Irene and Lloyd Daurer in South Bend, Indiana. Denis is survived by his wife, Debby Daurer of Olive Branch, Mississippi, a brother, Jan Daurer and wife Connie Daurer of LaPorte, Indiana, and a sister Tyra Smortz of South Bend, Indiana.
Children include Holly Ralls and husband Von Ralls of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Julie Nichols of Bartlett, Tennessee, Julie Martin and husband Tim Martin of Ball Ground, Georgia, Mark Daurer of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Terasa Martin and husband Brad Martin of Dacula, Georgia, and Melisa Page-Bailie of Jacksonville, Florida. Grandchildren include Murphy Ralls, Jackson Ralls, Abbi Ralls, Grant Eubanks, Chloe Eubanks, McLain Martin, Ava Daurer, Caleb Martin, Erin Martin, Brittney Brubeck, David Page, Michelle Page, Timothy Page, Jordan Bailie, Laci Page, and Gabriel Bailie.
Denis enjoyed genealogy and was honored to be a descendant of the Studebaker family. He was proud of his military service in the 2nd Armored Division ("Hell on Wheels") of the United States Army. Denis had a passion for cooking and loved woodworking. He was known for his quick wit, his wonderful story-telling, and his abundant knowledge of "useless" information.
Donations can be made to Bartlett United Methodist Church or to your local Animal Shelter.
Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation (901)685-0723
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 25, 2019