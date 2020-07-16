Denise Woodland was the youngest of three beautiful daughters born to the late Eugene Reed and Beulah Young Reed on September 1, 1953 in Memphis, Tennessee.



Denise - lovingly called "Desi" by her friends - was a loving mother, sister, and friend that touched the lives of so many people. She was full of life and family oriented. She constantly encouraged her loved ones and motivated them toward success. She was always planning family gatherings and used her cooking to unite family and friends. Denise also found joy in attending her granddaughter Selena's basketball games and being around her family. Denise retired from Shelby County Government Weatherization Community Service after 25 years of dedicated service.



Heaven rejoiced when God called his angel, Denise Woodland home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Heaven also gained another angel, her loving and devoted sister Donna Mathena, on July 10, 2020 Denise's loving spirit will live on through the hearts and lives of all who knew her.



She leaves to cherish her memory two sons Andre (Alise) Pruitt, Sean Stewart, and one daughter, Stephanie (Melvin) Herbin; one sisters Jeannie (Angelo) Boone; seven grandchildren Selena, Ma-Naya, Marquel, Jada, Taylor, Ebonee', and Amber; and four great grandchildren Hayden, Destiny, Carmelo, and Carnelius. Denise also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss her dearly. Beyond this, Denise also had five God sons: Greg Holmes, Onell Jet, John Williams, Ron Carter and Rod Robinson.



There will be aservice held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Fountain Square 10:00 AM Saturday July 18, 2020.

