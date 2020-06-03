Or Copy this URL to Share

1960 – 2020



Dennis James Hunsucker, Sr., age 59, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.



Dennis was born on October 19, 1960, in Hardeman County, Tennessee, the son of the late Julian McCoy Hunsucker and Virginia Byrd Hunsucker. He received his education in the Fayette County Public School System and was employed as an electrician for many years before his retirement. He loved watching the Memphis Grizzlies and Tennessee Titans. Dennis was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and special times with his family and friends.



Mr. Hunsucker is survived by his daughter, Ginna Snell (Sean) of Arlington, TN; his son, Jimbo Hunsucker (Keri) of Williston, TN; his sister, Carolyn Sandusky (Roy) of Somerville, TN; two brothers, Jeff Hunsucker (Christy) of Arlington, TN and Mark Hunsucker (Wendy) of Somerville, TN; and six grandchildren, Chaille Hunsucker, Greyson Snell, Lillian Snell, Brinley Hunsucker, Nash Snell, and Ataleigh Hunsucker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Nelson, and his brother, Ricky Hunsucker.



Funeral Services for Mr. Hunsucker will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. John Ed Watkins, pastor of Mercy's Bridge Church in Somerville, officiating. A visitation for Mr. Hunsucker will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.



The family requests that memorials be directed to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174.



