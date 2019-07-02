Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 388-5135
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 N. Germantown Rd
Bartlett, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Hobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis R. Hobbs

Send Flowers
Dennis R. Hobbs Obituary
Dennis R. Hobbs, 72, of Germantown, TN passed away on July 2, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mae Hobbs.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie Hobbs; his daughter, Michelle Lynn Hobbs; his son Christopher Shane Hobbs (Amy); grandchildren, Tyler and Connor Hobbs; and his sister, Kathleen Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 11th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.