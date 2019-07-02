|
Dennis R. Hobbs, 72, of Germantown, TN passed away on July 2, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mae Hobbs.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie Hobbs; his daughter, Michelle Lynn Hobbs; his son Christopher Shane Hobbs (Amy); grandchildren, Tyler and Connor Hobbs; and his sister, Kathleen Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 11th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 2, 2019