1952 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email It is with great sadness that the family of Debra L. Clegg (Dodson) announces her passing on July 13, 2019, at the age of 66 in Collierville, TN. Debbie was born December 10, 1952 in Lebanon, PA. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Benjamin Clegg Sr. She graduated from Annville Cleona High School. She also resided in Elizabethtown, PA prior to moving to Collierville, TN in 1998.



Debbie worked for a Harrisburg newspaper as a proofreader as well as Blue Shield in Camp Hill, PA for a number of years. She most recently worked for Baptist Memorial Hospital where she retired after 17 years and was greatly loved and missed.



She is survived by a brother, Jeff Dodson (Gail Dodson). She was a loving mother to three children; Autumn Mummau (Jesse Mummau) of Bainbridge, PA, Katherine Barnhart (Tim Barnhart) of Columbia, PA and Benjamin Clegg, Jr. of Collierville, TN. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Gracie Mummau, Wyatt Mummau, Kylie Mummau, and Hope Schlenkrich.



Debbie enjoyed reading, listening to music, beach vacations, boating, camping, and fishing. Most of all Debbie enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Those who knew her lovingly referred to her as "Little Debbie". Despite her small stature, she had a heart far larger. She could always be counted on to help others with her compassionate nature. Debbie took pride in her northern roots and enjoyed sharing her northern treats of Tastycakes and Sweet Lebanon Bologna with her "deprived" southern friends.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 9 a.m - 10 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Services begin at 10 a.m. at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis TN.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice, Baptist Trinity Hospice in thanks for the exceptional care provided to Debbie.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FamilyFuneralMemphis.com for the Clegg family. Published in The Daily Memphian on July 22, 2019