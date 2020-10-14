1/1
Dezree "Dee" Livingston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dezree's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dezree "Dee" Livingston of Bartlett, TN passed away October 12, 2020.

Dee was from Duck Hill, MS, but lived, married and raised her family in Memphis. She was a loving and faithful mother, wife, sister and friend to many. She was preceded by her husband, Bill, and son, Bobby; and is survived by her three sons, Chris Noblett, Steve Noblett and Marcus Livingston.

Visitation is Thursday, October 15, 5pm-7-m at Family Funeral Care, Memphis; and graveside services are Friday, October 16, 10am at Memory Gardens, N. Germantown Rd.

Memorials in her name are designated to Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA.org" target="_blank">PVA.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
9017618000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved