Dezree "Dee" Livingston
of Bartlett, TN passed away October 12, 2020.
Dee was from Duck Hill, MS, but lived, married and raised her family in Memphis. She was a loving and faithful mother, wife, sister and friend to many. She was preceded by her husband, Bill, and son, Bobby; and is survived by her three sons, Chris Noblett, Steve Noblett and Marcus Livingston. Visitation is Thursday, October 15, 5pm-7-m at Family Funeral Care, Memphis; and graveside services are Friday, October 16, 10am at Memory Gardens, N. Germantown Rd.
Memorials in her name are designated to Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA.org" target="_blank">PVA.org).