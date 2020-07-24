Diana Hoehn Fisackerly, 84, passed away peacefully on July 10th, 2020 in Memphis, TN. She was very recently preceded in death (May) by her loving husband "Kelly" Fisackerly of Memphis.



Diana was born on July 19th,1935, in Kansas City, MO. At the age of 10, Diana and family moved to Memphis, where they lived in The Peabody Hotel for many months. Diana loved to tell stories of her days as a young girl exploring the hotel. She later attended East High School and remained close to her East High classmates throughout her lifetime.



Diana attended Memphis State University and later married Thomas Forbes Hoehn of Memphis, where they reared four children, Tommy, Debbie, Linda, and Tim.



Diana's life was devoted to her family, her church, many friends and various charitable works, namely Altar Guild at Church of the Holy Communion and the street ministry affiliated with Calvary Episcopal Church.



Diana is survived by daughter, Linda, son Timothy, step-children Grace Anne, Claude and Florence. She is also survived by a host of loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband Thomas Forbes Hoehn, son Thomas Forbes Hoehn, Jr. and daughter Debra.



A Memorial Service for Diana and husband Kelly at Church of the Holy Communion will be announced at a later date. Memorials or donations in her name may be made to Church of the Holy Communion or any charity of one's choosing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store