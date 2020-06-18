Diane K. Leeke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane K. Leeke, 87, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, devoted wife and mother, faithfully departed this life on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, surrounded by love at home.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 20th at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 8455 Germantown Road, Olive Branch, MS with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Diane was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles M. Leeke, Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Sheryl L. Hamilton of Germantown and Karen L. Canale of Lawrenceville, GA; two sons Chuck Leeke of Memphis and Kevin Leeke of Southaven; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Memphis Funeral Home on Poplar Avenue has charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved