Dianne Chuhak of Cordova, TN passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 30, 2020.



She had a brief battle with cancer before going to be with the Lord. Dianne was born in Chicago, Illinois, and grew up in Sikeston, Missouri. Dianne was a devout Catholic and enjoyed sharing her faith with her family, friends, and anyone she crossed paths with. She believed in the power of prayer and was a prayer warrior and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She longed for the day to be reunited with her mother – we know they are in each other's arms again.



Her life's work was caring for patients as a Registered Nurse for over 30 years. She spent most of her career caring for our veterans at the VA Hospital in Memphis where she retired as a Head Nurse. Nursing was not a job to Dianne, it was her passion – she worked long days using her sharp skills, loving heart, and kind spirit to care for every patient to the highest of standards. She was a respected leader in the field of nursing and enjoyed teaching others. She was recognized as one of the top 100 Nurses in Shelby & Fayette County.



Her career was cut short due to a medical disability; however, she found her new love & purpose being a mom and grandmother to her god-daughter, Kristian Greenwood, and her two god-granddaughters, Kaitlyn & Campbell Greenwood who she loved with all of her heart. She had many dear friends she enjoyed spending time with – she deeply cherished these friendships. She also found a new love of taking care of kitties who found their way to her patio.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Brown Grisham, her step-father, Bill Grisham, and her grandmother, Mary Etna Brown. She is survived by her god-daughter, Kristian Greenwood, her god-granddaughters, Kaitlyn Greenwood and Campbell Greenwood, her cousins, and dear friends.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 8 at 12 noon at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A memorial and celebration of life will be held later this year in July.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 8151 Chimneyrock Blvd, Cordova, TN 38016.

