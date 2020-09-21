On Saturday, September 19, 2020, Dolly Willis Hall of Germantown, TN peacefully ascended to her forever home, Heaven.



Dolly was born October 10, 1943 to Pete and Alma Sherlock. Dolly grew up in the Mississippi Delta along with her many family members and life-long friends. She always loved going back to "The Delta". Dolly lovingly raised her daughters in West Memphis, AR and still has strong connections and friendships from her time living in Arkansas. She moved to Germantown, TN to start her real estate career when her children were grown. Dolly was a realtor for Crye-Leike in Germantown, TN for over 40 years; she enjoyed constantly meeting new people and made sure everyone she met knew of her love for Our Lord and Savior and how much Jesus loved them. Her smile and infectious laugh will always be remembered by her loved ones. Dolly was a member of Redeemer Church in Germantown, TN. Her complete faith in Our Lord was evident in her every day life. While fighting cancer; she would share her testimony in the doctor's offices, make sure everyone knew of God's mercy and that the ultimate healing would be in Heaven. Her rewards will be many and her crown magnicifient, but the look on her face will be indescribable as she sees the face of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Dolly was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Alma Sherlock and her daughter, Vikki Willis Long.



She leaves her loving husband, Larry Hall; daughter, Kristi Willis Stauffer (George) three stepsons; Chase Hall (Sandy); Will Hall (Amanda) and Stuart Hall; grandchildren Karsen McCuiston Driskell (Cody) Chandler Long, Kamron Stauffer, Mary Frances, Natalie, Sallie Kate and Mason Hall.



A graveside memorial service will be held Friday September 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM, Memorial Park Cemetery - Fountain Crest.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Redeeemer Church, 3100 S. Houston Levee Rd., Collierville, TN 38017 or Teen Challenge, 33 N Cleveland St., Memphis, TN 38104

