1/1
Don D. Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don D. Young of Collierville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at age 59.

Mr. Young was a graduate of Collierville High School and he served in the U.S. Army rising to the rank of Sergeant. He was a proud member of the VFW in Collierville and was active in the community. He worked as a supervisor at Jostens for many years and later at Hart & Cooley. He was also a very dedicated member of the staff at H. C. Jett-H.C. Ford Funeral Home in Collierville until his health began to fail.

He leaves to cherish his memory, a devoted wife, Linda Young, three sons, Gabriel Young, Marlon Young, and Jermaine Lindsey; one daughter, Malkia (Justin) Young-Hale; a loving mother, Ethel Mae Dorse; two sisters, Pamela Wiggins and Kim Wiggins; two grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing Friday, August 28, 2020 at H.C. Jett-H.C. Ford Funeral Home, 203 Washington St., Collierville, TN 38017 from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. Body will lie in repose on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 300 Mt. Zion Rd., Piperton, TN from 11:00 – 11:55 a.m. Funeral service immediately following at 12:00 p.m. Interment on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill-Irene Rd., Memphis, TN 38125. Rev. Pierre Lyons, Pastor, officiating.

H.C. Jett – H.C. Ford Funeral Home
203 Washington Street
Collierville, TN 38017
(901) 853-2323

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H. C. Jett - H. C. Ford & Son Funeral Home
203 Washington St
Collierville, TN 38017
(901) 853-2323
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved