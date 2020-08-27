Don D. Young of Collierville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at age 59.



Mr. Young was a graduate of Collierville High School and he served in the U.S. Army rising to the rank of Sergeant. He was a proud member of the VFW in Collierville and was active in the community. He worked as a supervisor at Jostens for many years and later at Hart & Cooley. He was also a very dedicated member of the staff at H. C. Jett-H.C. Ford Funeral Home in Collierville until his health began to fail.



He leaves to cherish his memory, a devoted wife, Linda Young, three sons, Gabriel Young, Marlon Young, and Jermaine Lindsey; one daughter, Malkia (Justin) Young-Hale; a loving mother, Ethel Mae Dorse; two sisters, Pamela Wiggins and Kim Wiggins; two grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



Viewing Friday, August 28, 2020 at H.C. Jett-H.C. Ford Funeral Home, 203 Washington St., Collierville, TN 38017 from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. Body will lie in repose on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 300 Mt. Zion Rd., Piperton, TN from 11:00 – 11:55 a.m. Funeral service immediately following at 12:00 p.m. Interment on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill-Irene Rd., Memphis, TN 38125. Rev. Pierre Lyons, Pastor, officiating.



