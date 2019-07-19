Don Eugene Fenrick of Memphis, TN went to be with the Lord on July 16, 2019, at the age of 75.



Don was born on July 4th, 1944 in Memphis, TN. He attended Holy Names Catholic School and Memphis Catholic High School. He lived his entire life in Memphis spending 4 decades as a train conductor for the Illinois Central Railroad. Don was a parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church, where he frequently attended daily mass. He was a loving and caring Dad and "Pop". He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and watching Notre Dame football and the St. Louis Cardinals.



He is survived by sons, Don Federico of Denver, CO and Tony (Emily) Federico of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Andrea Lacher of Memphis, TN; three grandchildren, Juliana Federico, Gus Federico, and Cecilia Lacher. Don was preceded in death by his parents Tony and Nora Catherine Fenrick, his grandson Anthony Federico and son-in-law Matt Lacher.



Visitation will be held at Canale Funeral Directors Monday, July 22nd from 5-7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23rd at St. Louis Catholic Church with burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Published in The Daily Memphian on July 19, 2019