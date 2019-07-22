Home

Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 388-5135
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Don Eugene Smith Obituary
Don Eugene Smith, 61, of Bartlett, TN passed away July 18, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Louise Smith.

Don is survived by his wife of 36 years, Vicki Smith; his daughters, Jessica Ekedal (Duane), Brooke Brashier (Adam), Brittany Stigall (Tommy); his son, Taylor Smith; grandchildren, Jackson Brashier, Wesley Ekedal, August Brashier, Lucy Ekedal, Ezra Brashier, Elliot Stigall, Amelia Stigall, Charlotte Ekedal; sisters, Linda Towner-Smith, Paula Deaton (Rodgers), Nancy Davis (Steve); and brother, Gary Smith (Cindy).

Memorials may be made to -Advanced Research Center.

Family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, July 22nd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 23rd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 22, 2019
