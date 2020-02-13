|
Don Reed, a lifelong Memphis area resident and member of Ponderosa Community in Sugar Tree, Tennessee, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Don graduated from Treadwell High School in 1952, retired from Otis Elevator, proud member of Local Union #30 and founding member of the Golden Rail Club, active member of St. Regina Catholic Church in Parsons, TN and the Knights of Columbus, also co-founder of the St. Regina Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser.
Don enjoyed his retirement with his wife of 67 years, Ann Reed, in "Paradise" where he enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors with his family and friends.
Don's legacy is carried on by his wife Ann Reed; daughters Donna (Steve) Kline and Kathie Hughes; son Donald Robert Reed, Jr.; grandchildren David Reed and his sons Dalton & Dustin, Donald (Bella) Kline, Steve (Misty) Kline, and Nichole (Josh) Lewis and their sons Ethan & Landon; and many other great-grandchildren; sisters Janice Sandlin and Cecilia Green; and brother William "Billy" Reed. He made friends everywhere he went, was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Family and friends will gather on Saturday, February 15 from 9:00 a.m. until funeral services begin at 10:00 a.m. all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Burial will follow in Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 13, 2020