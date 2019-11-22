|
Dona June Herring, of Southaven, Mississippi, died on November 22, 2019, at the age of 74.
Born in Sikeston, Missouri on June 2, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Robert A. & Mary Jean Irby.
Dona was also preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Herring and her brother Robert Gene Irby. She is survived by her sister Brenda Ellenberg of Southaven; her cousin Donna Galbreath and her son Ray of Southaven; her nieces Donna Smith, Debra Irby, and Jeanne Lacey; and a nephew Bobby Irby.
A service will be held on Wednesday, December 4th beginning at 9:30 in the morning in the Rotunda of the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 22, 2019