, of Sarasota, Florida formerly of Olive Branch, died September 17, 2020 at the age of 76.Don was born on September 27, 1943 in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late John & Fay McCants. He served in the United States Army in Vietnam and spent his working career in sales for the food and grocery industry. Don was a devoted Christian. In his younger days he lead many men's softball teams and is a member of Fairhaven Baptist Church where he led the Saturday Morning Men's Prayer Breakfast for many years.Along with his parents Don was preceded in death by his nephew Chuck Flowers.Don is survived by his wife of 43 years Linda B. McCants; children Donald Jr., and Tammy (Jay) Wagler; grandson Nik (Alisha) Wagler; his siblings Beverly (Bob) Younger, Arlie (Butch) Mitchell, Dorothy (Terry) Flowers, and Laura (David) Read; and a large collection of nieces, nephews and extended family whom he loved dearly.