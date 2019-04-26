Resources More Obituaries for Donald Martin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Perry Martin

1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Donald Perry Martin was born on February 15, 1940 in Blytheville AR. Later, his family moved to Memphis, TN, where he attended Levi Elementary and Middle School and graduated from Whitehaven High School's class of 1958.



Don majored in airplane mechanics and lettered in baseball, basketball, and football. After high school, he played Memphis League baseball for four years. Don Was an avid sportsman and included tennis, golf, hunting and fishing in his "bucket list". Don attended the University of Tennessee.



Don, died in his home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the age of 79. He is predeceased by his parents, Hershel Harold Martin, and Eula Reel Martin; one brother, Harold Elvis Martin; four sisters-in-law; five brothers-in-law and one nephew.



Don is survived by his wife of 56 years, Galena Ruth Coley Martin, three sons, Marty Hershel Martin (Sherry); Donald Perry Martin, II (Christy); and Michael Shawn Martin. He also leaves thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren, six great, great grandchildren; 5 sisters-in-law; 3 brothers-in-law; twelve nieces; ten nephews; and numerous cousins and friends.



Don was a Memphis Fire Department retiree and was instrumental in the restoration of several of the antique fire trucks and other apparatus, which now are being housed downtown at the Memphis Fire Museum.



Don's Memorial will be at the Colonial Hills Church of God at 2432 Colonial Hills Drive, in Southaven, MS. On April 30, 2019, with Visitation from 11:00 am till 1:00 pm and the Memorial Service from 1:00 pm till 2:00 pm. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.