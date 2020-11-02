Ray Collins

1947 – 2020

, age 73, resident of Medon, Tennessee and husband of the late Mary Catherine Robinson Collins, departed this life Friday evening, October 30, 2020 at his residence.Ray was born May 31, 1947 in the Brittian Lane Community of Madison County, Tennessee, the son of the late Frank Jefferson Collins and Wilma A. Tims Collins. He received his education in Newport, Arkansas and was employed as a welder for Delta Trailer Company in Newport before his retirement in 1990. He was most recently a resident of Medon, Tennessee and was a member of Maple Springs Baptist Church in Mercer, Tennessee. Ray enjoyed working in his yard, fishing, hunting, cooking, watching old westerns and keeping the hummingbird feeder filled.Mr. Collins is survived by two daughters, Misty Sumner of Medon, TN and Jennifer Collins of Bemis, TN; six sisters, Francis Dulin, Susie Odom, Betty Fitzwater, June Martin, Kathy Flake and Mildred Dean King; two brothers, Frank Collins and Harry Collins; and three grandchildren, Laycee, Walker and Catherine. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Collins; and three sisters, Docia Collins, Wilma King and Estelle Pirtle.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Gary King, Clayton Jackson, Mike King, Marty Collins, Jeff King and James Collins.