Donna Carol Wicker Howell (March 9, 1952-May 17, 2020)
With her timeless beauty and sweet spirit, Donna Carol Howell (Wicker) gave more to the world than she could have ever taken from it. There could be no greater legacy for a woman of courage and grace who met Jesus before her loved ones ever would have anticipated. Donna passed away on May 17, 2020 after a tremendously brave battle with cancer. She was sixty-eight years old.
Donna was born on March 9, 1952 in Newport News, Virginia, to Mallie and Bertha Wicker. She met her fiancé and eventual husband, Julian Wayne Howell, Jr., in her hometown on the Virginia coast. She attended Radford College (now Radford University) prior to joining her husband in Memphis, Tennessee, where they first began their life as a married couple.
Wayne's career with Exxon took Donna all over the world immediately following the completion of his university studies in Memphis. Donna and her growing family lived in six different states as well as Europe throughout Wayne's tenure, and her kind spirit made lifelong friends at each step of the journey. At the time of her death, Donna and Wayne had been married for nearly forty-seven years.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne, and her two children, Amy Howell Guttu (Andrew) and David Howell (Erika), all of Germantown, Tennessee, as well as her brother, John Wicker (Clara) of Moyock, North Carolina. She especially is mourned by her grandchildren, Olivia Grace Guttu, Ethan Howell, and Benjamin Howell, all of whom love their "Nonna" dearly.
Donna will be laid to rest at Magnolia Cemetery right off the town square in Collierville, Tennessee.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to either the West Cancer Foundation Ride to Rosemary (westcancerfoundation.org), 7945 Wolf River Boulevard, Germantown, TN 38138 or the Page Robbins Adult Day Center (pagerobbins.org), 1961 South Houston Levee Road, Collierville, TN 38017.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 22, 2020.