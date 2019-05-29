Services Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland Funeral service 2:00 PM Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland Resources More Obituaries for Donna Cox Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donna Cox

Donna Cox, age 55, resident of Brighton, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Ms. Cox was a retired production worker with Charms in Covington, Tennessee.



Donna is survived by two daughters, Ashley Cox of Brighton and Chelsea Cox Smits (Eric) of Munford; her mother, Evelyn King of Oakland; two sisters, Debbie Doyle (Len) of Somerville and Wanda Story of Camden; her brother, Tommy Crook (Sherry) of Arlington; and three grandsons, Jordan Cox, Jeremiah Cox and Jaxton Cox.



She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Crook.



Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 P.M. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 29, 2019