Donna Jeanne Biedenbach, 92, formally of Marietta passed away July 4, 2020, in Memphis, TN.



She was born June 3, 1928, in Parkersburg, WV to Harry Russel and Roxy Hazel (Brown) Tebay. Donna grew up in Marietta Ohio, graduated from Marietta high school, then moved to Columbus where she worked as a switchboard operator at AT&T. While in Columbus, she met John Louis Biedenbach and they were married on June 3, 1960, after he graduated from Ohio State University. The couple moved to Racine, WI where Donna gave birth to her son Michael. They moved to Pittsburgh five years later where she gave birth to her daughter Amy.



In the mid-70s, they settled at Trenton, MI. Donna was a homemaker and for many years in the late 80s/90s, Donna worked at and was assistant manager of a local Hallmark store. In 2014 Donna was moved to Georgia so that her daughter could care for her. She was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia. Eventually, Donna moved to Memphis, TN with her daughter, where she lived in Memory Care at Carriage Court.



Surviving are her children Michael Biedenbach (Elizabeth) of Lake Ann, MI, and Amy Biedenbach (Brian Lane) of Memphis, TN, and her grandchildren Rachel, Evan, and Brigitte Biedenbach. Also, surviving is her brother Robert Tebay (Lola)

of Marietta.



In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband on February 13, 2012, a sister Ellen Hughes, and brothers William, Bruce, and Emmet Tebay.



Donna will be laid to rest next to her husband in Riverview Cemetery. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.

