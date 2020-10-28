Donna Nix

1949 – 2020

, age 71, resident of Arlington, Tennessee and wife of the late Thurston Payne Nix, departed this life Saturday morning, October 24, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.Donna was born April 26, 1949, in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Vernon William Dorris, Sr. and Ruby Mae Holland Dorris. She was employed as a housekeeper for many years and enjoyed bird watching and fishing.Mrs. Nix is survived by her daughter, Melissa Ferrell of Arlington, TN; her brother, Vernon Dorris, Jr. (Marion Rose); and her granddaughter, Elizabeth Ashley Ferrell.