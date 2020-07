Donna Lisa Grai, 60, of Cordova, Tennessee passed away July 21st, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ruby Banks; her sister, Diane Banks; and her brother, Jimmy Banks.



Donna is survived by her husband of 42 years, Mark Grai; her daughter, Sarah Grai; her son, Michael Joseph Grai (Angela); grandchild, Juniper Grai and one grandbaby on the way.



Memorials may be made to the West Cancer Foundation, 7945 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, Tennessee 38138.



Family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Saturday, July 25th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, Tennessee. Services will be at 2:00pm on Sunday, July 26th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, Tennessee.

