Donna Lynn Jones, 68, of Collierville, Tennessee passed away November 3rd, 2020.



She was born to the late Ernest and Crystal Jones on January 22, 1952, in Memphis, Tennessee.



Donna is survived by her brother, Marshall Ernest Jones; and her cousins, Melissa Armstrong, Kelly Craig, and Christopher Bolton.



A graveside will be at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 9th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, Tennessee.

