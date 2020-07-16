Donna Lynn Reed-Mathena was the oldest of three beautiful daughters born to the late Eugene Reed and Beulah Young Reed on December 13, 1950 in Memphis, TN.



Donna was a proud graduate of Manassas High School, Class of 1968. She completed a bachelor's degree from the University of TN Chattanooga and a master's degree from Tennessee State University. Her passion was the education of children. During her early career, she served as the daycare center director for several centers, including the Salvation Army and Whiz Kids. Donna conducted training for the Child Development Associate Credential (CDA) for childcare providers in Memphis and Northern Mississippi for many years.



Donna prepared college students for careers while employed as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Memphis and Southwest TN Community College (Southwest). She earned a reputation as an excellent college instructor through hard work, compassion for her students, and professional support of her colleagues. At Southwest, she was awarded a full-time psychology instructor position and was also promoted to Assistant Professor in Social and Behavioral Sciences. Donna retired from Southwest in 2019.



Family was first priority in Donna's life. She was devoted to her mother, Beulah Reed Montgomery (deceased) and husband, Carl Mathena (deceased). She and her two sisters, Denise (deceased) and Jeanie, were very close throughout their lives. Her nieces, nephews, and their children were deeply loved as if they were her own. She was their consistent cheerleader in encouraging them to pursue excellence in all areas of their lives. The extended family of cousins created a village that will forever define the family legacy for future generations.

