|
|
|
Donna Morris Murphy, age 77, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, was called home by her Heavenly Father on Wednesday afternoon, April 22, 2020, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville.
Donna was born on September 27, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Frank G. Morris, Sr. and Oneta Davis Morris. Growing up in Memphis, Donna graduated from Central High School in 1960. She then attended Memphis State University and was elected President of her sorority, Delta Zeta. She became a proud graduate of Memphis State University in 1964. Afterward, she briefly worked for A&I Travel before being employed as a teacher for the Memphis City Schools. On December 11, 1971, Donna married the love of her life Dan Murphy, with whom she shared many big laughs and adventures. After the birth of her daughter Kimberly in 1974, she became a devoted stay-at-home mom.
Donna was an avid reader, a master letter writer, enjoyed traveling, and loved to laugh. She was known for her quick wit, her compassionate spirit, and her beautifully warm smile that would light up any room. Above all else, she cherished spending time with her friends and family, and gave to them everything in life. Donna lived life to the fullest and brought tremendous joy, love and laughter to her friends and family. Extraordinarily kind and gracious, she made everyone feel important and special. She never spoke an unkind word or met a stranger and always offered an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on, and the best advice.
Most of all, Donna loved the Lord, and given the slightest opportunity, she would tell you so. She was a long-time member of Grace Evangelical Church and never missed a chance to attend. Though she will be deeply missed, we rejoice that she is now with her Lord.
Mrs. Murphy is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Dan Murphy of Memphis, TN; her daughter, Kimberly (Randy) Powers of Memphis, TN; her brother, Frank (Marlene) Morris of Cincinnati, OH; and, her many nieces, in-laws and friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Due to the current social distancing restrictions, there will be a private graveside service for Donna's family at Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the , P.O. Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or at www.stroke.org.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 29, 2020