Donnie Ray Scott, 79, passed away on April 30, 2020, at his home in his beloved "Man Cave".
He retired after many years of service in the trucking industry. Donnie loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter in his younger years. He enjoyed grilling and pulling pranks on others every chance he got. He will always be remembered for his unique laugh, sense of humor, wit, and his willingness to always be there to help others.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, William Franklin Bean and Fannie Mae Bean, six sisters, and five brothers.
His survivors include his wife, Sharon Scott; daughter, Lisa Scott Smith (Gary); step-son, Daniel Walker; three sisters, Thelma Starnes (Richard), Hazel Marbry (Tom), Barbara Shannon; two brothers, Paul Brimhall, Sonny Scott; two grandchildren, Dillon Smith and Cassidy Smith. He is also survived by his four-legged companion YoYo, and a host of extended family and friends.
The Scott family would like to give special thanks to Heart of Hospice, his nurse Michelle and his caregiver Melissa for the care and attention given to him and his family.
Due to the restrictions we are under at this time, a Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all memorials be sent to The American Heart Association at https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html?s_src=123DR or to The American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 1, 2020.