1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Doris Gayden Rasberry Jones was born on March 18, 1937, in Shreveport, LA, and died April 13, 2019, in Memphis.



Known to all as "Sissy", she was born to Helen Robinson Rasberry and William Clinton Rasberry, Sr. Growing up in Shreveport, she attended Southport Elementary School and graduated from Byrd High School in 1955. She attended Southwestern at Memphis (now Rhodes College), where she graduated with a B.A. in Psychology and Religion in 1959. At Rhodes, she was a member of Chi Omega sorority, and she cherished her college friends for the remainder of her life. She also earned a Masters of Social Work from the University of Tennessee.



She was married first to Dr. Jack B. Caskey, with whom she had two daughters, Anne Marie and Julie. She returned to Memphis in 1969 with her daughters to begin a new life as a single mother. Little did she know what adventures lay in store when she was introduced to Memphis architect Walk C. Jones, III, in a Sunday School class at Idlewild Presbyterian Church in the early 1970s. They were married in 1973, blending together a family of her two daughters with his three sons, Walk, Mark, and Will. Together, Sissy and Walk provided for their children examples of faith, love, patience, and strength.



Sissy was a creative artist with an appreciative eye for the natural beauty of the world. She and Walk loved to travel, and they spent many happy days bird watching with friends. Her artistic side was best expressed in her love of pottery, and along with Patti Lechman, she co-founded The Workshop, a pottery studio on Summer Avenue, and the Memphis Potters Guild in the late 1970s. She was also a committed supporter of the pottery and craft center in Montreat, N. C. She was a patron of the Memphis arts community, supporting local artists, with a special appreciation for the Memphis College of Art.



She exercised wisdom and compassion as a social worker at Memphis Family Services and The Samaritan Counseling Center. Her own experiences of hardship and joy enabled her to provide hope for those she counseled with care. Her experience as a mother with two daughters inspired her to advocate for causes that empowered women and girls.



Her life-long love of Western North Carolina began when she attended Camp Montreat and Camp Merri-Mac as a teenager. Sissy and Walk built a home in Montreat in 1980, and for every summer that followed, Sissy spent time surrounded by the grandeur of the mountains and the love of her Montreat friends. She opened her home to many friends and family, and she was always eager to return to the mountains.



Sissy offered her wisdom and love to many people as a teacher, friend, and encourager. She served as a Deacon and an Elder at Idlewild Presbyterian Church, where she taught many classes and enjoyed studying faith and theology. She also served on numerous boards in the Memphis area and beyond, including as a trustee of Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary and Montreat Conference Center.



Her family would like to thank her many friends and the staff of Trezevant Manor, as well as caregivers Temika Lewis and Jamie Mann, for providing Sissy with activities and opportunities for love and happiness in the last years of her life. Rising early every afternoon to face the day, she looked forward to painting, playing the violin, exercising, shopping, staying up late, doting on her beloved dogs "Rennie" and "Monkey", eating deserts, following politics, watching the news, and welcoming all people into her wide orbit of relationships.



Her beloved husband Walk predeceased Sissy in death in 1998 after 25 years of marriage. She is survived by her five children: Anne Marie Caskey (Bill Day) of Memphis; The Rev. Walk Jones, IV (Nancy) of Orlando, FL; Julie Caskey (James Reichmuth) of Berkeley, CA; Mark Jones (Ben Helm) of Memphis; Dr. Will Jones (Susan) of Memphis; eight grandchildren, Andrew (Melissa), Camden (Rose), Anne Louise, Lelia, Mary, Emma, Grace, and Jack and one great-granddaughter, Eleanor. She is also survived by her brother William C. Rasberry, Jr. (Kathy) of Shreveport, LA.



A Service of Witness to the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and in memory of Gayden R. Jones will be held at Idlewild Presbyterian Church, 1750 Union Avenue, Memphis on Saturday, April 27th at 2:30 p.m., where the family will receive friends after the service. There will be a private burial.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Idlewild Presbyterian Church, Montreat Conference Center, Rhodes College, or the . Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 22, 2019