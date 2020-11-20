Doris Jean `Sis' Callicutt, 90, of Memphis, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House.



Sis was a loving grandmother who enjoyed traveling, dancing, and spending time at her church, Colonial Baptist.



Sis was born September 16, 1930, in Water Valley, Mississippi to Russell Foster `Pop' Sartain and Pearl `Big Mother' Johnsey. She married Durwood Kenneth Callicutt, who preceded her in death. She was a retired bookkeeper and a longtime member of Colonial Baptist Church.



She is survived by her three children: Steve (Candy) Callicutt of Springfield, Nebraska; Gerry Callicutt of Memphis and Becky (Phil) Stukenborg of Germantown; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by five sisters -- Thelma Irene, Katie Lee, Edna Earle, Eva, and Julia -- and five brothers -- Raymond Laderle, Duke Spencer, Doyle, Dale, and Russell Foster Jr. (Pee Wee).



Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Colonial Baptist Church. A private burial ceremony will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Colonial Baptist Church.



