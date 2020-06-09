Doris Jean Pang, 88, of Memphis, TN, was born in Wilmot, AR on March 21, 1932, passed away June 3, 2020, following a short battle with cancer at her home Memphis, TN.
Doris will be missed by her family and friends and will always be remembered lovingly for her generosity and love. She and her husband Mitchell opened their home to many family members and friends and friends of friends who needed a place to call home.
Doris was known as Dolly to her siblings is survived by her brothers Howard Fong (Ling) of Baltimore, MD, Johnny Fong (Carol deceased) of Marianna, AR, Buddy Fong of Memphis, TN and Gerald Wayne Fong (Rosa) of Miami, FL, and her sisters, Lillie Woo (Henry deceased) of Memphis, TN and Mary Jean Chin (Joe) of Ellicott City, MD. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and foster daughters, InSuk Granholm (David), Kim Sun (Khoo), and Jo Ann Byl (Tom).
Doris was an honorary mom, grandmother, and aunt to many other loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Pang, and her parents, Gin and Lillie Wong Fong, brothers, Henry Fong, Edward Fong, Allen Fong, and sisters, Mamie Pang (Andy), Joyce Ann Fong.
Doris was an executive secretary at Humko Products, Division of Kraft Foods for more than 30 years. She enjoyed many activities throughout her life, such as playing the piano, belly dancing, competitive walking races, water aerobics, tai chi, and working in her yard and the remainder of her so many cats Tiger Mom and BW Black &White. Tiger Mom would follow her around when she worked in the yard. She sometimes contemplated with the cats when no one else was around.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Saturday, June 13, 2020, with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 1:00 PM with all services being held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Riverside Chapel, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 9, 2020.