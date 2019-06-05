Doris L. Fleet, age 94, formerly of Memphis, TN, passed from this life May 26, 2019, in Ft. Smith, AR.



She was born March 17, 1925, in Dumas, AR. Doris was retired from Sears, was a homemaker and was a member of First Baptist Church in Memphis.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Fleet. Doris is survived by three daughters; Beverly Warren (Johnny), Becky Hartsfield (Charlie), Kathy Arroyo (David), sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Carol and Ted Hooten, Robert and Kay Fleet, and Ruby Fleet, six grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.



A special thank you to her caregivers; Britney Haauser and Sabrina Duncan.



The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Memphis Funeral Home on Poplar Ave. Burial will follow in the Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery.



Memorials can be made to the Gideon International, P. O. Box 17618, Memphis, TN 38187. Published in The Daily Memphian on June 5, 2019